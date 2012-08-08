NEW YORK Aug 8 The Standard & Poor's 500 barely extended a streak of gains to a fourth day on Wednesday, ending above 1,400 in another thinly traded session.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.04 points, or 0.05 percent, to end unofficially at 13,175.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index inched up 0.87 of a point, or 0.06 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,402.22. But the Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 4.61 points, or 0.15 percent, to close unofficially at 3,011.25.

