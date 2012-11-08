NEW YORK Nov 8 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the market could be in line for more weakness as worries about Washington's ability to find a timely solution to the "fiscal cliff" dominate investor thinking in coming weeks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.41 points, or 0.94 percent, to end unofficially at 12,811.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 17.02 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,377.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 41.70 points, or 1.42 percent, to close unofficially at 2,895.58.

Just before the close, stocks accelerated their decline and the S&P 500 fell more than 1 percent.