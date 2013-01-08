NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday ahead of what is expected to be a weak earnings season, as investors retreated from last week's rally on the "fiscal cliff" deal in Washington.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially ended down 55.14 points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,329.15. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 4.75 points, or 0.32 percent, to 1,457.14. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 7.01 points, or 0.23 percent, to 3,091.81.