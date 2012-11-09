NEW YORK Nov 9 U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, but failed to make up for what turned out to be the worst week for markets since June, as investors turned their attention from the presidential election to the coming negotiations over avoiding the "fiscal cliff."

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 3.92 points, or 0.03 percent, to end unofficially at 12,815.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.34 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,379.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.29 points, or 0.32 percent, to close unofficially at 2,904.87.

For the week, the Dow fell 2.1 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 2.4 percent and the Nasdaq dropped 2.6 percent.