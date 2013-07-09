US STOCKS-Dow hits 12th record high close; Trump talks up infrastructure spending
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks rose for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday as investors bet that companies will be able to surpass the low bar that has been set for earnings season, leaving room for better-than-expected results that could fuel the rally further.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.88 points, or 0.50 percent, to end unofficially at 15,300.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.86 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 1,652.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.43 points, or 0.56 percent, to close unofficially at 3,504.26.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Monday and the Dow hit a record high close for a 12th straight session as President Donald Trump said he would make a "big" infrastructure statement on Tuesday.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.01 pct, Nasdaq flat (Updates to early afternoon)