NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks rose for the fourth session in a row on Tuesday as investors bet that companies will be able to surpass the low bar that has been set for earnings season, leaving room for better-than-expected results that could fuel the rally further.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.88 points, or 0.50 percent, to end unofficially at 15,300.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.86 points, or 0.72 percent, to close unofficially at 1,652.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 19.43 points, or 0.56 percent, to close unofficially at 3,504.26.