NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks climbed 1 percent on Wednesday, with both the Dow and the S&P 500 ending at historic highs as cyclical shares led the way higher for a second straight day.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 128.86 points, or 0.88 percent, to end unofficially at 14,802.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 19.11 points, or 1.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,587.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 59.40 points, or 1.83 percent, to close unofficially at 3,297.25.