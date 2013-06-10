US STOCKS-Wall St slips on Trump turbulence, North Korea action
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Monday, pulling back after the previous session's big gains despite a credit outlook upgrade of the United States.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.91 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,237.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.64 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,642.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.55 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,473.77.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.49 pct, Nasdaq 0.62 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.66 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)