NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting its largest gain in more than nine months on signs of progress in negotiations to raise the U.S. debt limit at least temporarily.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 322.06 points, or 2.18 percent, at 15,125.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 36.04 points, or 2.18 percent, at 1,692.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 82.97 points, or 2.26 percent, at 3,760.75.