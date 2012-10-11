US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK, Oct 11 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as gains brought by a sign of improvement in the labor market were capped by a drop in Apple shares after a legal setback in a court ruling. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.58 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,326.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.28 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,432.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.40 points, or 0.08 percent, at 3,049.38.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Dow down 0.27 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.27 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.01 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)