NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday as investors took a step back from buying ahead of next week's busy corporate earnings calendar.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.51 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,488.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.04 points, or 0.00 percent, at 1,472.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.88 points, or 0.12 percent, at 3,125.64.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.4 percent, the S&P added 0.4 percent, and the Nasdaq rose 0.8 percent.