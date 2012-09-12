US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after a top German court said it supported the euro zone's new 700-billion-euro bailout fund to help the region battle its debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.75 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,356.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.16 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,437.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.69 points, or 0.34 percent, at 3,115.22.
