NEW YORK, July 12 U.S. stocks declined on Thursday, hit by more warnings in the technology sector, but a rally in Procter & Gamble helped the blue-chip Dow cut its losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 31.26 points, or 0.25 percent, to end unofficially at 12,573.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 6.69 points, or 0.50 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,334.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 21.79 points, or 0.75 percent, to close unofficially at 2,866.19.

At its session low, the Dow was down more than 100 points. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)