US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures ahead; Trump promises tax relief, infrastructure boost
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct (Updates close with details of Trump's address to Congress, futures up slightly)
NEW YORK, March 12 The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a seven-day string of gains as investors pulled back from technology and financial shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 2.77 points, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 14,450.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 3.74 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,552.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 10.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to close unofficially at 3,242.32.
* Trump to address Congress at 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday)
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.