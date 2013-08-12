NEW YORK Aug 12 The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes fell on Monday, extending losses from Wall Street's worst week since June last week, but Apple and BlackBerry kept the Nasdaq index afloat.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.83 points, or 0.03 percent, at 15,420.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.92 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,689.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.84 points, or 0.27 percent, at 3,669.95.