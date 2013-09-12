US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat as investors await Trump's speech
* Futures: Dow down 3 pts, S&P down 2 pts, Nasdaq up 0.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, ending seven straight days of gains by the S&P 500 as a drop in precious metal prices dragged mining shares lower.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.03 points, or 0.17 percent, at 15,300.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.71 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,683.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.04 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,715.97.
* Futures: Dow down 3 pts, S&P down 2 pts, Nasdaq up 0.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Feb 28 U.S. stock index futures were flat on Tuesday but hovered near all-time highs as investors awaited President Donald Trump's speech for details on his agenda for the economy.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates close with latest volume, details)