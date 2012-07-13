NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stocks surged on Friday, lifted by economic figures that eased concerns about growth in China and earnings at JPMorgan that eased fears about the impact of failed trades that cost the bank billions.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 203.82 points, or 1.62 percent, to 12,777.09. The S&P 500 Index gained 22.01 points, or 1.65 percent, to 1,356.77. The Nasdaq Composite added 42.28 points, or 1.48 percent, to 2,908.47.

For the week, the Dow edged up 0.04 percent, the S&P rose 0.15 percent and the Nasdaq lost 0.98 percent.

(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)