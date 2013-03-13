NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks edged up on
Wednesday, with the Dow rising for the ninth straight session to
another record and the S&P 500 within striking distance of its
all-time closing high, buoyed by surprisingly strong retail
sales that suggested the economy has traction.
The Dow's rally marked the longest streak for the blue-chip
index since 1996.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.22 points,
or 0.04 percent, to end unofficially at 14,455.28, a record
closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.04
points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,554.52. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.80 points, or 0.09
percent, to close unofficially at 3,245.12.