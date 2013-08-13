NEW YORK Aug 13 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday
after strong economic data including retail sales, while
comments from a top Federal Reserve official gave a further
boost to equities and Apple lifted the Nasdaq.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 31.33 points, or 0.20 percent, at
15,451.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.70
points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,694.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 14.49 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,684.44.
Apple rose to its highest since late January after
billionaire investor Carl Icahn revealed a long position in the
stock.