NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after news major central banks are preparing coordinated action if the results of Greek elections this weekend generate turmoil in financial markets.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.51 points, or 1.25 percent, at 12,652.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.27 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,329.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.72 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,836.33. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)