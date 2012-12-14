US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Dec 14 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, hit by another slide in Apple shares and investors avoided stocks due to the uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.71 points, or 0.27 percent, to end unofficially at 13,135.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 5.87 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,413.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 20.83 points, or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 2,971.33.
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)