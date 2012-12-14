NEW YORK Dec 14 U.S. stocks fell on Friday, hit by another slide in Apple shares and investors avoided stocks due to the uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.71 points, or 0.27 percent, to end unofficially at 13,135.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 5.87 points, or 0.41 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,413.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 20.83 points, or 0.70 percent, to close unofficially at 2,971.33.