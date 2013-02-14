US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy weighs
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Feb 14 The S&P 500 ended a third straight session of minimal gains on Thursday, helped by a flurry of merger activity, though investors expect a pullback with major averages near multi-year highs.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.98 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,973.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.07 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,521.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.78 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,198.66.
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P down 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 0.21 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P up 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.38 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)