NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as investors speculated when the Federal Reserve might curb its stimulus measures.

Based on the latest available data, rhe Dow Jones industrial average was down 113.73 points, or 0.74 percent, at 15,337.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.82 points, or 0.52 percent, at 1,685.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.17 points, or 0.41 percent, at 3,669.27.