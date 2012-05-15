NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors a reason to be cautious about buying shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.35 points, or 0.50 percent, to close unofficially at 12,632. The S&P 500 Index fell 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to end unofficially at 1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite lost 8.82 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish unofficially at 2,893.76. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jan Paschal)