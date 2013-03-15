S&P 500, NASDAQ COMPOSITE POST WEEKLY LOSSES, CAP SIX-WEEK STREAK OF GAINS
NEW YORK, March 15 U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday, ending the Dow Jones industrial average's longest winning streak since 1996 as investors paused just below the S&P 500's record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 24.88 points, or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 14,514.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 2.49 points, or 0.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,560.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 9.86 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 3,249.07.
For the week, the Dow gained 0.8 percent, the S&P 500 added 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq rose 0.15 percent.
* U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in Feb vs estimated 190,000
* Indexes up: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Updates to early afternoon)