NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, posting the biggest percentage decline since June 20, after disappointing results and outlooks from Dow components Wal-Mart and Cisco.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 225.39 points, or 1.47 percent, at 15,112.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 24.07 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,661.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 63.16 points, or 1.72 percent, at 3,606.12.