US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after robust jobs data
March 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.
NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, posting the biggest percentage decline since June 20, after disappointing results and outlooks from Dow components Wal-Mart and Cisco.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 225.39 points, or 1.47 percent, at 15,112.27. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 24.07 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,661.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 63.16 points, or 1.72 percent, at 3,606.12.
March 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.
* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 10 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a better-than-expected February nonfarm payrolls report underscored the strength of the labor market and firmed up the odds for the first interest rate hike this year.