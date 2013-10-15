US STOCKS-Pharma, bank stocks pull Wall St lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday in a volatile session as negotiations stalled in Congress to reopen the government and raise the U.S. borrowing limit ahead of a Thursday deadline.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 134.79 points or 0.88 percent, to 15,166.47, the S&P 500 lost 12.06 points or 0.71 percent, to 1,698.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.264 points or 0.56 percent, to 3,794.01.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.14 pct, S&P 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to market close)
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stock prices fell on Tuesday, as weakness in drug and financial shares sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to their first consecutive sessions of declines in more than a month.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)