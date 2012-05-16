BRIEF-Wabash National sees FY2017 revenue of $1.6 bln-$1.7 bln - SEC Filing
* Sees FY 2017 revenue of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion - SEC filing
NEW YORK May 16 U.S. stocks ended lower in a choppy session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 logging its fourth straight decline as investors worried about Greece's future as a member of the euro zone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.62 points, or 0.26 percent, at 12,599.38. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 5.83 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,324.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 19.72 points, or 0.68 percent, at 2,874.04. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)
* Frequency Electronics - Voluntarily terminated credit deal between co, JPMorgan Chase Bank to save fees, expenses associated with maintaining facility
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01