NEW YORK, June 17 U.S. stocks rose on Monday but ended off their highs as investors speculated on the outlook for possible changes in the Federal Reserve's stimulus program at a meeting later this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 109.90 points, or 0.73 percent, at 15,180.08. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.34 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,639.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 28.58 points, or 0.83 percent, at 3,452.13.