NEW YORK, July 18 The S&P 500 touched its highest level since early May on Wednesday as corporate profits from bellwethers like Intel and Honeywell defied fears of a collapse in earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 102.10 points, or 0.80 percent, at 12,907.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.07 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,372.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 32.56 points, or 1.12 percent, at 2,942.60. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)