NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. stocks ended flat on Tuesday after bellwether FedEx cut its profit forecast and investors pulled back after last week's rally on the central bank's latest stimulus plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 11.69 points, or 0.09 percent, to end unofficially at 13,564.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.87 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,459.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched down just 0.87 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to close unofficially at 3,177.80.