US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after robust jobs data
March 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.
NEW YORK Jan 18 The Dow and S&P 500 closed at five-year highs on Friday as the market registered a third straight week gains on a solid start to the earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 53.83 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,649.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.01 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,485.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.30 points, or 0.04 percent, at 3,134.71.
March 10 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday after a stellar jobs report underscored the strength of the economy and firmed up the odds of the first interest rate hike this year.
* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
March 10 U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Friday after a better-than-expected February nonfarm payrolls report underscored the strength of the labor market and firmed up the odds for the first interest rate hike this year.