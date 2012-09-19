US STOCKS-Apple and banks propel Wall Street to record high
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors dipped back into the market after the recent pullback from a rally that had driven the S&P 500 up to just shy of a five-year high.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 13.01 points, or 0.10 percent, to end unofficially at 13,577.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.74 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,461.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.82 points, or 0.15 percent, to close unofficially at 3,182.62.
* Yellen says Fed to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)