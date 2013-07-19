NEW YORK, July 19 The Nasdaq composite index fell on Friday as disappointing results from Microsoft and Google dragged down the technology sector, but the S&P 500 index edged up to finish at a record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4.65 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,543.89, the S&P 500 gained 2.72 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,692.09 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 23.66 points, or 0.66 percent, to 3,587.61.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.5 percent, the S&P added 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.3 percent.