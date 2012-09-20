NEW YORK, Sept 20 The S&P 500 finished
marginally lower on Thursday, but was able to rebound from most
of the day's losses, a sign that investor sentiment remains
generally positive despite several weak manufacturing surveys
from around the world.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average rose 19.20 points, or 0.14 percent, to end
unofficially at 13,597.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
inched down 0.78 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to finish
unofficially at 1,460.27. The Nasdaq Composite Index
slipped 6.66 points, or 0.21 percent, to close unofficially at
3,175.96.