NEW YORK May 20 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday with indexes hovering near record levels as concerns about a correction cut earlier gains that were boosted by acquisition activities.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average declined 19.12 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 15,335.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 1.18 points, or 0.07 percent, to end unofficially at 1,666.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.53 points, or 0.07 percent, to close unofficially at 3,496.43.