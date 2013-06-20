US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily decline since November 2011, as investors reacted to the Federal Reserve's plan to begin winding down its stimulus program later this year if economic conditions permit.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 352.03 points or 2.33 percent, to 14,760.16, the S&P 500 lost 40.58 points or 2.49 percent, to 1,588.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 78.57 points or 2.28 percent, to 3,364.64.
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks ended flat on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled the central bank is set to raise interest rates this month if employment and other economic data hold up.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)