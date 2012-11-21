US STOCKS-Wall St to open lower as it navigates unchartered territory
* Futures down: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
NEW YORK Nov 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 up for a fourth session, although trading volume was one of the year's lowest on the day ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 48.38 points, or 0.38 percent, to end unofficially at 12,836.89. The S&P 500 gained 3.22 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,391.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 9.87 points, or 0.34 percent, to close unofficially at 2,926.55.
* Futures down: Dow 40 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Feb 16 U.S. stock index futures dipped slightly on Thursday, as investors looked for fresh catalysts to keep up Wall Street's record-setting run as the outlook for the economy brightened.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 500 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Updates to close)