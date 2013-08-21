NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks ended lower in choppy trading on Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy-setting meeting offered few clues on a time frame for a reduction in its bond-buying program.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 105.60 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,897.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 9.51 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,642.84. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.80 points, or 0.38 percent, at 3,599.79.