NEW YORK Jan 22 Bank and commodity shares led the Standard & Poor's 500 to a fresh five-year closing high on Tuesday on hopes that the global economy continues to mend.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 62.43 points or 0.46 percent, to end unofficially at 13,712.13. The S&P 500 gained 6.52 points or 0.44 percent to finish unofficially at 1,492.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 8.47 points or 0.27 percent to close unofficially at 3,143.18.