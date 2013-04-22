US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, led by gains in the Nasdaq after reports that activist investor ValueAct Capital took a $2 billion stake in Microsoft , while a jump in the shares of Caterpillar helped buoy the Dow industrials.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.66 points or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 14,567.17. The S&P 500 gained 7.25 points or 0.47 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,562.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 27.50 points or 0.86 percent, to close unofficially 3,233.55.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)