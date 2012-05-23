NEW YORK May 23 U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 6.74 points, or 0.05 percent, to end unofficially at 12,496.07. But the Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.22 points, or 0.17 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,318.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 11.04 points, or 0.39 percent, to close unofficially at 2,850.12. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)