NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, as Spain appeared closer to needing a national bailout and poor corporate results weighed on the market.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 101.11 points, or 0.79 percent, to end unofficially at 12,721.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 12.14 points, or 0.89 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,350.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 35.15 points, or 1.20 percent, to close unofficially at 2,890.15. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)