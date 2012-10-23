NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, driving the Dow industrials to the lowest since June 21, as weak results from index members DuPont and United Technologies showed profit growth is slowing.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slid 243.36 points, or 1.82 percent, to end unofficially at 13,102.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 20.71 points, or 1.44 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,413.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 26.49 points, or 0.88 percent, to close unofficially at 2,990.46.