NEW YORK Jan 23 The S&P 500 extended its winning streak to six days on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected profits from IBM and Google alleviated investor concerns about the technology sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66.96 points, or 0.49 percent, to 13,779.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 2.21 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,494.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 10.49 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,153.67.