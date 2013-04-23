NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday in a broad rally, recovering from sharp declines sparked by a "bogus" Associated Press tweet about explosions at the White House.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 152.29 points, or 1.05 percent, to end unofficially at 14,719.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 16.27 points, or 1.04 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,578.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 35.78 points, or 1.11 percent, to close unofficially at 3,269.33.