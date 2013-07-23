US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
NEW YORK, July 23 The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday, a day after closing at a record high, as solid earnings helped the Dow industrials end slightly higher.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.19 points, or 0.14 percent, to end unofficially at 15,567.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 3.14 points, or 0.19 percent, to close unofficially at 1,692.39. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 21.11 points, or 0.59 percent, to finish unofficially at 3,579.27.
