NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks rose for a second day on Friday, led by a jump in Microsoft shares as trading occurred without incident a day after the Nasdaq stock exchange was halted for several hours due to a technical problem. Friday's volume was low.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.62 points or 0.31 percent, to 15,010.36, the S&P 500 gained 6.5 points or 0.39 percent, to 1,663.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 19.085 points or 0.52 percent, to 3,657.792.

For the week the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the S&P gained 0.5 percent and the Nasdaq added 1.5 percent.