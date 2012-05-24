NEW YORK May 24 The S&P 500 and Dow ended slightly higher on Thursday in a third session marked by a late-day swing, but the Nasdaq fell after a weak revenue forecast from NetApp cast doubts on the outlook for tech spending.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 34.28 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,530.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.89 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,320.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 10.74 points, or 0.38 percent, at 2,839.38. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)