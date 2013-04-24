NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. stocks ended mostly flat
on Wednesday as Boeing scaled a five-year high, but
weakness in Procter & Gamble kept the Dow in negative
territory.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average slipped 43.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to end
unofficially at 14,676.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was practically unchanged at 1,578.79, up a mere 0.01 of
a point. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.32 of a
point, or 0.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,269.65.