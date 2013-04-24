NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday as Boeing scaled a five-year high, but weakness in Procter & Gamble kept the Dow in negative territory.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average slipped 43.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to end unofficially at 14,676.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was practically unchanged at 1,578.79, up a mere 0.01 of a point. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.32 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,269.65.