US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, as losses in utility and commodity shares more than offset gains in the tech sector on Apple's solid earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 25.50 points, or 0.16 percent, to end unofficially at 15,542.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index declined 6.45 points, or 0.38 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,685.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index inched up just 0.33 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to close unofficially at 3,579.60.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
